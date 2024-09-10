Vijayawada limping back to normalcy

Vijayawada: Partsof Vijayawada city, which faced never before kind of floods due to the havoc played due to breaches in the Budameru rivulet, are now coming back to normal. Water has receded from almost all areas.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who reviewed the situation on Monday, asked the officials to use drone technology during natural disasters. He expressed happiness that no contagious diseases broke out. In the wake of the deep depression that crossed Odisha on Monday, Naidu directed the Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru and East Godavari districts to use drones to send food and medicines wherever necessary.

Naidu asked the Collectors to continue medical camps in the flood-hit areas, along with the restoration of telecom signals in the remaining five towers. The North coastal districts may witness rains on Tuesday also. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Eluru and East Godavari districts were receiving heavy rains under the influence of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The Chief Minister said drones should be used to identify breach points in Erra Kaluva which is in a spate.