Vijayawada: Mahila JAC urges government to withdraw 3 capitals proposal

Vijayawada: Amaravati Mahila JAC leaders staged an innovative protest against the shifting of administrative capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

The JAC leaders once again appealed to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the proposal of three capitals and continue Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Mahila JAC leaders including CPI Krishna district secretary Akkineni Vanaja, Mahila Congress leader Sunkara Padmasri, former ZP chairperson and TDP leader Gadde Anuradha and others performed Sava Yatra with the body of the State government at the Amaravati JAC office on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanaja has alleged that the Union government has colluded with the State government on three capitals issue and demanded that the Centre should intervene and oppose the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

She questioned what about the fate of thousands of farmers, who gave their lands for construction of capital Amaravati. She wondered why Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was also not opposing the idea of three capitals.

Mahila Congress leader and Amaravati Mahila JAC leader Sunkara Padmasri came down heavily on the State government for proposing the idea of three capitals. She said no State in the country has three capitals and blamed the government that on the pretext of development of all regions, it has taken up the three capitals issue.

She said the State government was working against the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Former ZP Chairperson Gadde Anuradha, P Durga Bhavani and others spoke on the occasion.