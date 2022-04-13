Vijayawada: Mega job mela for persons with disabilities tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled in collaboration with Andhra Loyola College is organising a mega job mela, exclusively for persons with disabilities, on Thursday (April 14) at Andhra Loyola College campus, according to a communiqué from Dr G Sahaya Bhaskaran, the coordinator of placements.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that any disabled candidate can participate in this job fair and get suitable employment. Candidates must have passed SSC, Intermediate, any degree, B Tech and PG and must be between 18 to 32 years of age.

Nature of the jobs includes BPO, data entry, e-Commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The companies that confirmed their participation are Buzzworks, Arcos, Futurz, Amazon, SR Enterprises and Cafe Coffee Day.

Interested candidates should bring resume, copies of education certificates, passport size photo to the interview. Interviews will be held from 10 am to 4 pm. For any clarifications, candidates can contact 6364867802, 7893744145, 9985800794.

Interested candidates can visit tps://forms.gle/1FZn1cHbwuYcdafX6 for pre-registration, Dr G Sahaya Bhaskaran said.