Vijayawada: Minister Jogi Ramesh assures all help to toddy tappers

Vijayawada(NTR District): Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that he will try to provide financial assistance to the toddy tappers in the State. For the sake of toddy toppers, the State government has implemented a new policy and also enhanced compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in case of death and also provide alternative employment, he added.

The Minister participated in Gouda community Karthika Vana Samaradhana programme along with former TDP MP Konakalla Narayana and others, organised by Kotturu Tadepalli Gouda Sangam at K Tadepalli mango garden near Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramesh said that the Gouda community people should unite and strengthen their financial status by helping each other.

Konakalla Narayana Rao said that people's representatives should work for the development of the community and try to sanction welfare schemes to eligible persons.

Gouda people should unite irrespective of politics and help each other and take steps to develop their families, he added.

Andhra Pradesh Gouda Corporation chairman Madu Sivaramakrishna, Nuzvid DSP E Ashok Kumar Goud, TDP State secretary Konakalla Jagannadham (Bullaiah), Kotturu Tadepalli sarpanch Vuyyuru Gopala Rao, Gannavaram MPP Anagani Ravi, G Konduru MPP Vemulakonda Tirupatamma, EVE chairman Eda Vedadri and others participated in the programme.