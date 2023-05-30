Vijayawada: Ministers rubbish TDP’s ‘false promises’

Vijayawada : Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh said that the Opposition TDP has no guts to contest all the seats in the coming elections without political alliances. Describing TDP manifesto is “nothing but a lip service”, the minister threw the manifesto copy in dust bin stating the TDP has been making false promises.

Speaking to media persons at party office in Tadepalli on Monday, Ramesh alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had failed to fulfill even 10 election promises out of 650 made during his tenure. “Naidu served as chief minister for a long time and he failed to develop the state. There was was no match between Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy the latter developed the state in all sectors during the past four years,” he claimed.

Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for trying to obstruct house site distribution for the poor in Amaravati capital region. The TDP will become a non-entity and is struggling for survival after the next elections, he opined.

Commenting on the TDP manifesto, minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that Jagan Mohan Reddy treated manifesto as Bhagavad Gita and fulfilled 98.5 per cent of promises. He said that there is was not a single welfare scheme which can be credited to Chandrababu, whereas NTR introduced Rs 2 a kilo rice scheme for the benefit of the poor while former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy introduced Aarogyasri. The minister alleged that only the Janmabhoomi committee members got benefited from the schemes introduced by Chandrababu Naidu. Having failed to fulfill election manifesto, Naidu removed the manifesto from the party website, he said.

Merugu Nagarjuna said that Chandrababu Naidu has been using ‘poor to rich’ formula for deceiving people again. Describing the TDP chief ‘anti-poor’, he alleged that Chandrababu has been trying to create differences between poor and rich for political gain. He challenged Naidu for an open debate on welfare schemes implemented during TDP rule and the present government. He said people were ready to teach a lesson to Naidu in the coming elections.