Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani tests positive for coronavirus, asks followers to undergo tests

Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani has been tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed that he had diagnosed with coronavirus through Twitters. He said he had minor symptoms and was currently in the home quarantine and appealed those who met him recently to stay at home quarantine and recommended to get tested immediately if any symptoms of coronavirus appear.

"Dear all, I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest," the MP tweeted.





Meanwhile, the coronavirus second wave has been taking a toll on the people with severe impact. More than 5000 cases being reported in the state every day and the active cases are again mounting across the state. According to the Thursday's bulletin, as many as 5086 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Thursday morning. The total number of cases have mounted to 9,42,135 cases. While the death toll has rose to 7353 with 15 deaths on a single day. Chittoor district has been witnessing more deaths since last week.



Meanwhile, the recoveries has been but slow and 1745 more people recovered in the state till Thursday taking the total recoveries to 9,03,072 and the active cases stands at 31,710.