Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to open Reduce Reuse and Recycle centres from May 20
As per the instructions of the Union ministry of Urban Development and Housing, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will open Reduce Reuse and Recycle (RRR) centres in the city to collect e-waste materials, old books, old clothes, old footwear and other waste materials.
The Central government is implementing Meri Life-Meri Swatch Shahar campaign in the country and asking the municipal corporations to open the e-waste collecting centres.
VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials on Monday released posters on the opening of RRR centres. These RRR centres will collect e-waste from May 20 to June 5 and will work from 7 am to 1 pm. The Mayor and Commissioner appealed to the people to hand over the waste materials at the RRR centres and to make Vijayawada free from waste.