Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to open Reduce Reuse and Recycle centres from May 20

Vijayawada (NTR district) : As per the instructions of the Union ministry of Urban Development and Housing, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will open Reduce Reuse and Recycle (RRR) centres in the city to collect e-waste materials, old books, old clothes, old footwear and other waste materials.

The Central government is implementing Meri Life-Meri Swatch Shahar campaign in the country and asking the municipal corporations to open the e-waste collecting centres.

VMC Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials on Monday released posters on the opening of RRR centres. These RRR centres will collect e-waste from May 20 to June 5 and will work from 7 am to 1 pm. The Mayor and Commissioner appealed to the people to hand over the waste materials at the RRR centres and to make Vijayawada free from waste.

