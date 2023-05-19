Live
Vijayawada: Myanmar delegation visits Nagarjunakonda
Highlights
Myanmar delegation visiting the museum in Nagarjunakonda on Thursday
Vijayawada (NTR district) : A high-level cultural delegation from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, Myanmar, has visited the archaeological museum and reconstructed Buddhist monuments at Nagarjunakonda on Thursday, as part of study tour on Thursday. The delegation was led by Nyo Myint Tun, Deputy Director General of the Ministry.
Dr E Sivanagireddy, Buddhist Expert Consultant, Buddhavanam Project and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, briefed the delegation on the historical significance of Nagarjunakonda, reconstructed Buddhist monuments, Buddhist sculptures of the Ikshvaku Period (3rd century AD) and the contribution of Acharya Nagarjuna. The delegation thanked the AP government for facilitating their visit to Nagarjunakonda.
