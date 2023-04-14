Vijayawada : NCC Director Deneral calls on CM

Vijayawada : Director-general (D-G) National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lt General Gurbirpal Singh called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

On the occasion, he explained to the Chief Minister the expansion of NCC services in the state and the establishment of NCC Directorate. Going through the proposals, the Chief Minister assured of providing all necessary support for NCC from the government.

Principal secretary (youth service and sports) G Vani Mohan, NCC deputy director general (AP and Telangana) air commander P Maheswar, colonels VV Srinivas and Vivek Shele, staff officer Lieutenant Colonel Rishi Raj Singh and liaison officers V Satyam and P Srinivas Rao were also present.