Vijayawada: Need to check human trafficking stressed says Retired IPS officer and AP CID former Inspector General Umapathi

Vijayawada: Retired IPS officer and AP CID former Inspector General Umapathi has underlined the need to check the human trafficking and extended support to the victims.

Umapathi participated in the webinar conducted by NGO, HELP and Vimukthi, which have been fighting against the human trafficking in the state, on Thursday, to mark the International Anti Human Trafficking Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the retired IG said the police, government officials and the NGOs need special training and awareness on the laws related to trafficking and women's and children's rights. HELP founder secretary N Rammohan acted as the host for the webinar and explained the ground situation being faced by the victims of trafficking.

Vimukthi NGO secretary Meharunnisa explained the plight of the victims of human trafficking. Andhra Pradesh State Children Rights Protection Commission member U Gandhibabu, member V Krishna Kumar and other representatives of the NGOs from Goa, Kolkata and other places participated in the webinar.

CWC chairperson N Rajeswari, writer Gutta Harisarvottam Naidu and others participated in the event.