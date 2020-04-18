Vijayawada: New fever clinic set up at Railway hospital

Vijayawada: In the view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Railway Hospital in Vijayawada has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to curtail the spread of virus.



Divisional Railway Hospital has set up a 24x7 fever clinic with a separate entrance and OPD for coronavirus suspects suffering from flu-like symptoms as per the WHO protocol and guidelines for Covid-19 management to serve the Railway staff.

A separate fever desk is placed at the entrance of the hospital with the public address system to guide the patients.

In addition to this, tele consultation and video consultation facility through Google duo were initiated for the purpose of staff to avoid coming to hospitals for regular OPD services. Employees can consult the duty doctor through video calling, auto phones (railway phones) and mobiles for necessary guidance on medical aspects. Recently a no contact swab collection window was also opened at the ENT clinic of Railway hospital for collection of samples from suspects without any exposure to doctor.

In the prevailing emergency situation to combat the Covid-19, separate isolation-cum-Covid-19 wards are set up with 53 beds with ICU at the Railway Hospital. This is in addition to quarantine facilities at Satyanarayanapuram, Rayanapadu, Bittragunta, Eluru, Tenali, Rajahmundry, Gudur, Bhimavaram & Samalkot. All the para medical staff like nurses, lab technician, pharmacists, nursing assistants, hospital attendants of the zone are properly trained and counselled regarding the precautions and steps to be taken while dealing with Covid-19 patients, said V V Satyanarayana, Chief Medical Superintendent, in a statement on Saturday.