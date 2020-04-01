Vijayawada: No break for postal services

Vijayawada: Since the Central government categorised the postal services as essential services, all the post offices in the AP circle have been functioning normally during the lockdown period, said Ram Bharosa, Chief Postmaster General of AP circle.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that postal services like mail delivery, savings bank transactions, money order services, ATM facilities are working for the convenience of people.

However, all these services are being provided by following precautionary and preventive measures like social distancing, sanitisation to contain the spread of Covid-19, he said.

He said that the people were using the 59 postal ATMs spread all over the state and Rs 2.88 crore was withdrawn from them by the depositors during the lockdown period till March 31. Moreover, the postmen have delivered 1,047 electronic money orders for an amount of Rs 6.92 lakh from March 24 to 31.

Referring to the special arrangements for booking and delivery of important mails and bulk dispatch of medicines within the state, he appealed to people to avail the service to give relief to patients suffering with critical illness.

Ram Bharosa said that packaged fruits were distributed to the police personnel who have been serving people round the clock and a vehicle carrying the fruits packets was flagged off on Wednesday reflecting the human face of India Post at the time of crisis.