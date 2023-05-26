Live
Vijayawada: NT Rama Rao centenary celebrations in Vijayawada tomorrow
Vijayawada (NTR district) : Actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations will be organised in a grand manner in Vijayawada on May 28 under the aegis of NTR’s Satha Jayanthi Utsava Committee, informed the committee organisers Tumati Premnadh, Koneru Basaveswara Rao and Guttikonda Sri Ram.
The NTR’s Satha Jayanthi Utsava Committee’s preparatory meeting was held here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Tumati Premnadh said that they are going to organise NTR’s 100th birthday celebrations in a magnificent way at Mogalrajapuram Siddhartha College Auditorium here. He added that the celebrations will be organised beyond politics. He said that as part of the celebrations, a free medical camp will be organised at 4 pm and cultural activities will be organised at 5 pm. The commencement of the main programme is slated at 6 pm. He informed that as part of the programme, they would felicitate the persons, who were closely attached to NTR.
Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, former Home Minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao, ex-Ministers Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, Yeneni Seetha Devi, LB Sriram, Gajal Srinivas and others would attend the programme, Premnadh informed.