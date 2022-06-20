Vijayawada observes Bharat bandh against Agnipath scheme, police set up security

Vijayawada: It is known that the candidates' concerns against the Agnipath scheme brought in by the Centre continues. Political parties on Monday called for a Bharat Bandh in support of the candidates. With this, the Bharat bandh continues peacefully across the country today.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada seems to have a partial bandh effect and the police have set up heavy security at railway stations as part of precautionary measures. Police said special robot teams were set up along with surveillance in the vicinity of railway stations. Police said they were thoroughly examining everyone who went to the station.

On the other hand, in the wake of the Bharat bandh, the police have also set up heavy security at the Tirupati railway station and alerted to prevent any untoward incidents during the bandh.