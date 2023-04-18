VIJAYAWADA: Orders issued declaring probation for village, ward volunteers

VIJAYAWADA : The State government issued orders on Monday declaring probation for village and ward volunteers and village secretaries, who completed two years of service and passed the departmental tests. The government also issued orders on revising the pay scales with effect from May 1, 2023 for those who got probation.

As per the orders, panchayat secretary Grade-V will get pay scale of Rs 23,120, panchayat secretary Grade VI Rs 22460, welfare and education assistant, village agricultural assistant Grade II, village horticulture assistant, village sericulture assistant, animal husbandry assistant, fisheries assistant, engineering assistant, revenue officer/ward revenue secretary and village surveyor, ward sanitation secretary, planning and regulation secretary, education and data processing secretary, welfare and development secretary, amenities secretary, ANM and grama/ward mahila samrakshana secretary will get pay of Rs 22,460.

The ward administrative secretary will get revised pay of Rs 23,120.