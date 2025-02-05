Vijayawada: PAC, PUC and EC chiefs, members elected

Live
Vijayawada: Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu has been elected as chairman of Public Accounts Committee, V Jogeswara Rao as chairman of Estimates Committee and Kuna Ravi Kumar as chairman of Public Undertakings Committee for the year 2024-25, according to secretary-general to state legislature Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara.
The secretary general said that nine members from Legislative Assembly and three members from Legislative Council were members of each committee.
