Vijayawada: Payyavula Kesav demands CBI probe into Rs 900 cr scam

Vijayawada: With the Rs 900 crore scam having been exposed, the elders of Tadepalli Palace are now feeling sleepless, stated Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and TDP MLA Payyavula Kesav.

Speaking with the media here on Sunday, Payyavula Kesav demanded a clarification whether the Rs 900 crore loan has been raised either for Rayalaseema Project investigation works or for project construction works. The State government has taken even the court for a ride by submitting an affidavit that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation works will not be taken up. Without informing the PFC and RIC about submitting this affidavit before the court, this loan has been raised, thus cheating even these Central agencies, he added.

Payyavula questioned, even if Rs 100 crore is spent for electro mechanical works, what happened to the remaining funds. Stating that who should pay the taxes being imposed on power generation, the PAC chairman felt that spending funds on water for getting revenue by floating a new corporation is against the provisions of the Constitution.

Payyavula alleged that the State government is playing a double game by deceiving both the courts and people. He opined that Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project funds are being misused and demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole issue to bring facts to light. ‘’We are writing to the CBI seeking probe into the funds misuse,’’ Payyavula Kesav said and stated that the TDP welcomes the acceptance of CBI probe into the whole issue by Minister Ambati Rambabu.