Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
- Farmers’ support schemes mark a dawn of a golden era in Telangana
Vijayawada: Perni Venkatramaiah flays N Chandrababu Naidu over greetings on Andhra Pradesh bifurcation day
Asks why TDP chief greeting people now while staging protests in black attire when he was in power
Vijayawada : Former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) expressing surprise over TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu questioning why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to extend greetings to people on state bifurcation day, said that Naidu used to express his protest by sporting black badges on June 2 every year during TDP rule and now is asking the CM to extend greetings to people.
Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Friday, the former minister said that Telugu people will celebrate state formation day on November 1 only. He asked why Naidu had failed to celebrate state formation day on November 1. Objecting to the remarks of Chandrababu Naidu that Telangana state revenue is Rs 37,000 crore more than Andhra Pradesh’s, Nani said that former minister Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy laid foundation for technology park and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy developed roads for Hitec city, airport and outer ring road.
He said that Chandrababu Naidu is not in a position to seek votes mentioning his achievements during TDP rule. He failed to develop airports in the state though the party has three Union ministers during TDP government. He said that Chandrababu used Polavaram project as an ATM and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made this observation. He said Naidu failed to convince the Centre to get R&R package for Polavaram displaced people. Whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy brought Rs 12,000 crore under revenue deficit. He said that Jagan is successful in getting Rs 17,000 crore towards Polavaram R&R package.The former minister said that the state’s debt was Rs 4.62 lakh crore in 2019, when Chandrababu Naidu demitted the office. He said the TDP government borrowed Rs 5,000 crore n a single day while the debt during Jagan Mohan Reddy rule in the past four years is Rs 1.82 lakh crore. The YSRCP government credited Rs 2.10 lakh crore into the accounts of people towards various welfare schemes, he added.