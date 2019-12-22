Vijayawada: Poetry's aim should be social harmony

Vijayawada: Jnanpith awardee Dr Sitakant Mahapatra, a renowned Odiya poet and the chief guest at the concluding day seminar of the two-day International Multilingual Poet's Meet here on Sunday said that poetry should aim towards bringing social harmony which has been the subject for the poetry of our ancient poets. He also said that poetry should also stimulate equanimity among the world citizens.

Nearly 105 poets from different parts of the world participated in the meet jointly organised by CCVA with the support of AP Tourism, AP Creativity and Culture Commission, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, APCRDA, Novotel, Ashoka Builders and Pragati Art Printers.

Dr D Vijay Bhaskar, recipient of Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Akademy Award presided over the first session and said that it is not desirable that poems carry different isms without reflecting the local problems and lifestyles.

Gujarath Sahitya Academy chairman Dr Vishnu Pandya chaired the 3rd session and said that it is only the poetry that points out the undesirable trends of society.

Noted Tamil poet Raja Ram Ramachandram opined that only poet can restore the ethos and values which are degrading day by day. Poetry in Telugu, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, Bengali, Pali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic and Italic in the subsequent sessions organized by Padmaja Iyengar, Hon Lit Advisor, CCVA and Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, CCVA Respectively.

Harishchandra Prasad, chairman, Malaxmi Group felicitated Padmaja Iyengar, Hon Lit Advisor, CCVA for her services rendered to CCVA.