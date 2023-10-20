Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Principal Secretary Sunita opens APCO showroom
Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of Handloom and Textiles K Sunita inaugurated APCO showroom on the premises of the Bapu Museum here on Thursday along with commissioner of Archaeology Dr Vani Mohan.
Addressing the gathering, Sunita said that said that APCO has introduced readymade handloom dress material for attracting youth. More and more APCO showrooms are being opened across the state to provide employment to the handloom workers, she said. “On Thursday alone, two more showrooms—at Eluru and Visakhapatnam—are open,” she said.
The showroom at Bapu Museum would present the latest fashions. A special discount of 30 percent would be given on all types of dress material.
Sunita called upon people to encourage handloom workers by purchasing handloom dress material which would help them find more work.
Dr Vani Mohan, APCO general manager Tanuja Rani, B Nageswara Rao and M Nageswara Rao, divisional marketing officer Raghunanda and others participated.