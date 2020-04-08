Vijayawada: Quarantine inmates served nutritious food

Vijayawada: Following the decision of the state government to serve nutritious food to the inmates of the quarantine centres, they are being provided with curry, dal, rasam, sambar and curd with rice two times a day. In addition to the lunch and dinner, they are also given bananas, eggs, almond, cashew nuts, dry dates, coconut water in order to improve their immunity.

Of the 19 quarantine centres set up in the district, 450 persons were lodged in the 16 centres in Krishna district. Their health position would be checked twice a day by the physicians.

Moreover, they would be given a kit comprising fifteen items that are useful for their daily needs like toothbrush and paste, coconut oil, comb, shaving kit, bucket, mug, towel and a blanket in addition to shirt and pyjama, lungi, banian, drawer. Women are given things that are necessary for them.

The inmates are satisfied with the facilities they are provided with. A person who refused to named at Ganguru quarantine centre said that they are being provided with nutritious food and other facilities at the centre but missing his family.



Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority vice-chairman and managing director Wilson Babu who is also the nodal officer for Krishna district said that several NGOs are also extending help to provide facilities to the Covid-19 victims.

He said that Swarna Bharati Trust provide 25 kg cashews and District Poultry Association representative Kutumba Rao supplied 10,000 eggs. Likewise, the deputy director of marketing department is supplying bananas.

He said that if the inmates are suffering from any other ailments, medicines would also be given to them free of cost. Addressing the inmates of the quarantine centre at Ganguru, Wilson Babu said that Covid-19 victims need to maintain social distance. He said that it was their responsibility to be in quarantine and they should not feel bad for staying in the centre.

EO Khasim Shahidi, medical officer Dr Leela Rani, gram volunteer Ahmad Basha and others were accompanied Wilson Babu.