Vijayawada Railway Division celebrates National Voters Day

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil administered the National Voters Day (NVD) pledge to the officers and staff of Vijayawada Division on Thursday at Divisional Headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as the citizens of the great nation, we all must exercise our right to vote and participate in nation-building. He urged the staff to ensure that all newly eligible voters from their families and friends are also enrolled and they cast their first vote responsibly.

Since 2011, National Voters Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process.

Dedicated to the voters, the NVD 2024 theme - ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure’ is a continuation of last year’s theme. National Voters’ Day is also used to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions held across the country.

The NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.