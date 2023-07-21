Live
Vijayawada railway station begins providing economy meals for passengers
Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR) zone's Vijayawada railway station has commenced providing economy meals for passengers.
These meals would be sold in two categories, economy meal at Rs 20 and combo meal at Rs 50. "To provide quality, affordable and hygienic meals to rail passengers, Indian Railways has introduced the concept of Economy Meals,” a press release shared by the Vijayawada Division on Friday said.
The kitchen units of the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Service's (IRCTC) extended service counters are serving these meals. Located near where general coaches stop at the railway platforms, these counters aim to cater to a large number of passengers. The Ministry of Railways has taken up this initiative to provide affordable and quality meals in adequate numbers to railway passengers travelling in general coaches.