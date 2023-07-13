Vijayawada: Railways registers 35,880 cases of ticketless travel

Vijayawada: In yet another unprecedented feat, SCR Vijayawada Division has achieved the highest-ever ticket-checking earnings of Rs 6.41 crore during June 2023. This is the highest-ever earning recorded in a month in the history of Vijayawada Division. The previous highest was Rs 5.67 crore registered in January 2023.



A total of 35,880 cases of ticketless travel were registered during the month of June 2023, and a penalty of Rs 3.25 crore was realized by the ticket-checking staff.

In all, 47,778 cases of irregular travel were recorded and a Rs 2.5 crore fine was collected from passengers across Vijayawada Division. As many as 521 cases of passengers travelling with unbooked luggage were also filed during June 2023. Owing to the summer return traffic rush, SCR had run many special trains to cater to the demand in popular train routes. Commercial Branch conducted several ticket checking drives, fortress checks, ambush checks, and surprise checks to curb ticketless travel and to facilitate bonafide passengers.

Vavilapalli Rambabu, IRTS, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division congratulated the ticket-checking staff for their impressive performance during June 2023. Senior DCM suggested the ticket-checking staff of Amenities Depot to attend to the needs of passengers and be courteous, prompt, and vigilant while on duty. Rambabu earnestly appealed to the passengers purchasing the reserved Tatkal/Normal journey tickets at PRS counters to compulsorily carry the original counter ticket, else it would be treated as irregular travel and full fare shall be realised from the passengers. He also recommended the usage of UTS Mobile App and ATVM’s promoting digital, paperless & cashless transactions to avoid the last-minute rush, and queue lines for hassle-free ticketing experience.

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division complimented the ticket-checking team and Commercial Department officers for achieving this exemplary feat. He also congratulated the entire commercial wing for their continuous efforts in curbing ticketless and irregular travel.