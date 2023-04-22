Vijayawada: Raja Shyamala Maha Yagam to be performed from May 12 to 17

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that Astottara Satakundatmaka Chandi Rudra Raja Shyamala Sudarsana Sahita Srilakshmi Maha Yagam will be performed at India Gandhi Municipal Stadium here from May 12 to 17 for the development of State.

Speaking to mediapersons at the secretariat on Friday, the Minister said the Yagam will start by performing Puja to Lord Vigneswara and cows. He said several Pithadhipatis including those from Kanchi, Pushpagiri, Sringeri, China Jeeyar Swamy and others will participate in the week-long Maha Yagam.

The Minister said on the first day, Kalyanam of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy will be performed, followed by Kalyanam of Annavaram Veeravenkata Satyanarayana Swamy, Dwaraka Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy and Simhachala Varaha Narasimha Swamy. He said 14 coordination committees were formed for the success of the mega Yagam. Commissioner of Endowments S Satyanarayana was also present.