Vijayawada: Ramesh Hospitals implants valve in valve

Vijayawada (NTR District): For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, a valve has been implanted through carotid blood vessels and a case of 'valve in valve' has been successfully placed for 69-year-old woman without surgery at Ramesh Hospitals here in a valve replacement treatment.

Addressing the media at the hospital premises here on Thursday, Chief Cardiologist Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu said that the woman underwent surgical aortic valve replacement in Hyderabad in November 2019. She was brought to the hospital with shortness of breathing and the tests showed that she was suffering from a narrowing of the surgically implanted valve. Dr Ramesh Babu suggested valve replacement treatment in an invasive method as a definite alternative to surgical treatment. 'Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation' (TAVI) was successfully performed to that patient.

Another 62-year-old woman, weighing 115 kg, was admitted to the hospital in congestive heart failure with frequent shortness of breath. Dr Ramesh Babu said that the heart team found serious problems in the aortic valve and considering the age, obesity and other risk factors, the TAVI was considered to be better than surgical treatment and successfully performed.

Interventional cardiologist Dr Raja Ramesh said that the best solution to these 'Aortic stenosis' problems is Tavi treatment, which causes serious problems such as fatigue, chest pain and loss of consciousness in patients over the age of 60 years due to the thinning of the aortic valve, which cannot supply blood to the heart through the arteries on the left side.

Medical Director Dr Pavuluri Srinivas also spoke.