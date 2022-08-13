Vijayawada: Renovated personnel branch at divisional railway office opened

Vijayawada (NTR District): Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) Rajiv Kishore inaugurated the renovated personnel branch at the Divisional Railway Office here on Friday.

The renovated office is spacious, functional with lot of natural light and has 144 work stations and a Special Spandana (Grievances) desk at the entrance. The office also has five partitioned rooms for officers, RO water facility and restrooms for staff. A special compactor room for storage of files is being setup.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Kishore thanked DRM Shivendra Mohan and team for renovating the office with modern and corporate style setup. He said personnel branch is the most visited office by employees and pensioners for their salary and settlement issues and advised the staff to return the favour by serving all the employees in speedy manner. The PCPO stressed on the need for service delivery, grievance redressal in swift manner for the benefit of employees.

Rajiv Kishore also launched two web applications on pensioner ID cards and online booking portal for Railway Function Hall, Officers Club here. The applications were designed by IT Cell of Vijayawada Division. PCPO Rajiv Kishore felicitated 15 employees, who were instrumental in renovation of personnel branch office.

ADRM, Infrastructure D Srinivasa Rao; ADRM, Operations M Srikanth; Sr DEN, Co-ord E Santharam; Sr DFM P Chandrasekhar Babu; DEN, East K Sridhar; APOs B Saila Sudhakar, Sk Shahabaaz Hanoor, Manikya Rao and K Srinivas; PRO Nusrat M Mandrupkar and staff participated in event.