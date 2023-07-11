Vijayawada: Resolve petitions early, Collector tells officials

Vijayawada: As many as 128 petitions were received during Spandana programme held at NTR district Collectorate on Monday. Out of them, 58 petitions belong to revenue, 17 petitions to police, 13 to dducation, 7 to MAUD and the remaining belong to panchayat, health, BC welfare, employment and R&B department. After receiving petitions from the public at Pingali Venkayya meeting hall here, district Collector S Dilli Rao instructed all the officials concerned to resolve all the petitions within a stipulated time. He said that every petition should be redressed with an appropriate solution. He directed all the municipal commissioners, MRO and MDOs to resolve the petitions by talking with the petitioners personally and virtually and make the petitioners happy.

The Collector asked the officials to assume petitioners’ problems as their own (officers) problems and strive to solve them. He further said that petitions relating to revenue were being registered in more numbers. So, the authorities concerned must take action for addressing these problems.

The Collector informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was focusing more and more on Spandana petitions and added that all the officials resolve the petitioners’ problems in a time-bound manner.

One of the petitioners N Lakshmi of Vijayawada submitted a petition to the Collector seeking sanction of house patta.

She complained that even though she was eligible for this, she was not being sanctioned the same. Reacting to this, the Collector ordered the Vijayawada East Tahsildar to sanction the house site in 90 days after observing all the eligibility criteria of the beneficiary. DRO K Mohan Kumar, DRDA PD K Srinivas, IDCS PD Umadevi, DMHO Dr Suhasini, Social Welfare officer M Vijaya Bharathi, DEO CV Renuka, and others attended.