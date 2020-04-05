Vijayawada: Revenue staff lauded for efforts to contain Covid-19

Vijayawada: T Vijay Kumar Reddy, member of Corona Task Force Committee, lauded the services of the employees of Revenue Department in containing coronavirus throughout the State. He pointed out in a statement here on Saturday that Commissioner for Land Administration Nirabh Kumar said that the Revenue Department had been striving hard for the last six months to fulfill the aim of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide house sites for all the 25 lakh poor in the State.



However, the unfortunate outbreak of Covid-19 compelled them to identify the coronavirus victims and bring them to the isolation wards.

He said that Nirabh Kumar complimented the hard work of Joint Collectors, Deputy Collectors, RDOs, Tahsildars, VROs and VRAs in the fight against the invisible enemy of Covid-19. The Commissioner also said that the Revenue staff had been wonderfully coordinating with the other departments like the Police and Medical and Health in discharging their duties.

He also complimented the families of the Revenue employees for their unstinted support to them.