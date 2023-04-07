Vijayawada rly division gross earnings increase by 66%

Vijayawada (NTR district): With increase of service activities and development of infrastructure facilities, the gross earnings of Vijayawada Railway division have increased by 66 per cent for the financial year of 2022-23 compared to the previous year 2021-22. The gross earnings during 2022-23 was Rs 5,306.58 crore, which was 66 per cent more than previous year.

Of the total earnings, 74 per cent was achieved from freight business, 23 per cent from passenger business, 1.7 per cent from other coaching and 1.3% from Sundries. The Division achieved passenger revenue of Rs 1,246.82 crore during 2022-23. The income was 69.80 per cent more than 2021-22 Passenger revenue of 730.15 crore. This was the highest passenger revenue achieved ever by Vijayawada.

Vijayawada Railway Divisional Manager Shivendra Mohan briefed the media on the earnings and achievements of Vijayawada division for the financial year of 2022-23. He said Vijayawada division recorded a total of 61.518 million originating passengers in 2022-23 against the annual target of 62.84 million passengers. Number of originating passengers during 2022-23 was 109 per cent more than last year.

Vijayawada division loaded 33.57 million tons of cargo in 2022-23, which was 56.6 per cent more than the last year. Ports like Krishnapatnam and Kakinada also played an important role in the earnings and handling of freight.

Goods earnings of Vijayawada Division in 2022-2023 was Rs 3,912.15 crore, which was 66.77 per cent higher as compared to 2021-22. This was the second highest ever freight earnings achieved. The highest freight earning was Rs 3,968 crore during 2018-19. Krishnapatanam Port loaded record 13.76 MT of coal in 2022-23. Total 4,749 rakes were dealt at Krishnapatnam Port during 2022-23. The earnings of Krishnpatnam port were Rs 1,986.74 crore.

Kakinada Port recorded the highest ever freight earnings of Rs 1,213.54 crore in this fiscal, since its inception. Division achieved the second highest ever Parcel Revenue of Rs 22.42 crore in 2022-23. Vijayawada Division stood first in SCR zone to award the contract for development of new Green field Gati-Shakti Cargo Terminal entirely on Railway land at Bikkavolu.

As a result of consistent Business Development Units efforts, new streams of traffic including iron ore, timber waste, maize, laterite, fly ash bricks, wheat, fish feed, edible oil etc have been captured for the first time or recaptured the traffic lost to road this year.

New traffic of various commodities was loaded in 1,102 rakes with a tonnage of 3.894 Million Tonnes generating the revenue to the tune of 558.24 crore. The Vijayawada division also gave emphasis on the development of infrastructure facilities, doubling of railway lines, development of railway stations and providing amenities to the passengers.

D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM, Infrastructure, M Srikanth, ADRM, Operations and Branch officers took part in the press conference.