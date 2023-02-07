Vijayawada : Rs 85,000 cash prizes distributed to students

Vijayawada (NTR District): Donors distributed over Rs 85,000 cash prizes to the students of Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, near Vijayawada on Monday. Retired headmasters Chaganti Sambi Reddy, MJ Chandrasekhar Raju, A Abishman, Guntaka Nageswara Reddy, Bommareddy Lakshma Reddy, Kamineni Koteswara Rao, Vijayanand, Indraganti Gopikrishna and others presented the cash prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, retired headmaster Chaganti Sambi Reddy said that the Nunna ZPH School alumni have come forward to provide infrastructure to the school besides presenting cash prizes. He informed that two students - Chalavadi Tejaswni and Pamarthi Venkata Tulasi – have secured 577 and 575 marks respectively in SSC examinations and got IIIT admission at Nuzvid campus.

Nunna ZPHS headmaster Vazrala Bhupal Reddy chaired the meeting and first assistant Surapaneni Ravi Prasad, Parents Monitoring Committee (PMC) member G Kumar, teachers and others were present on the occasion.