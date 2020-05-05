Vijayawada: Rural Development Trust 1.50 lakh masks donated

Vijayawada: Rural Development Trust (RDT), Anantapuram, donated 1.50 lakh masks for the distribution to the people in the containment areas in the district. The representatives of the Trust visited the State police office at Mangalagiri and handed over the masks to DGP D Gautam Sawang on Monday. The DGP, thanking the RDT for donating 1.50 lakh masks, said such activities will give inspiration to other donors and people. Additional DGP (law and order) Ravi Sankar Ayyannar, additional DG (welfare) Sridhar Rao and other officials were present on the occasion. The DGP later visited the Red zone areas in Vijayawada city and assessed the implementation of the lock down in the city.

