Vijayawada: Sanchara Sanjeevini bus flagged off by collector A Md Imtiaz

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz on Sunday said the district administration was taking all necessary measures to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district by conducting wide range of tests.

The collector flagged off Sanchara Sanjeevani Bus at the Collector's camp office. The APSRTC has handed over three buses to Krishna district against the 52 buses allotted to the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Covid tests are being done across the district and swab samples will be collected from high risk, very high-risk areas in addition to the areas where more than 10 positive cases were reported.

He informed that till Sunday, 1,65,000 samples were tested, and the district stands tall in the state in performing more than one lakh Covid tests. He further said that in the wake of increasing positive cases in the state, 52 Sanchara Sanjeevini buses were introduced in the state.

He informed that through Covid-19 designated hospitals and private hospitals, the Covid patients are being provided the best treatment possible.

The collector said that measures are being taken to contain the virus through quarantine centres and Covid care centres. He informed that the government has included Covid treatment under Aarogyasri scheme and many people are being benefitted through the scheme.

He added that there were about nine iMASQ buses and three sanjeevini buses collecting samples in Krishna district.