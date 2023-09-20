Live
Vijayawada: School girl dies in road accident
Vijayawada: Class V student Navya Sri died and another 14 students injured when an auto overturned at Guntupalli village of Vijayawada rural on Tuesday.
According to police, the students belong to Bhavanipuram and have been studying in Don Bosco School near Guntupalli.
While the auto was going from the school towards Vijayawada on Tuesday evening, it overturned along with the students. The incident took place when the auto driver was trying to divert the collision with a bike which was coming towards the auto from opposite direction.
The injured students were rushed to Gollapudi Andhra hospital for better treatment. Police registered a case and are investigating is underway.
