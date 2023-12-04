Just In
Vijayawada: SDRF team arrives
Highlights
Vijayawada: As the cyclonic storm showing its impact in South coastal districts a SDRF team consisting 37 members reported at Avanigadda of Krishna...
Vijayawada: As the cyclonic storm showing its impact in South coastal districts a SDRF team consisting 37 members reported at Avanigadda of Krishna district. Accommodation is provided to the tram in Revenue Kalyana Mandapam.
Breakfast arranged by Tahsildar, Avani gadda for the team.
Their contact number is 9398876147, stated the district administration.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS