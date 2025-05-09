Live
Vijayawada: Security beefed up post-operation Sindoor
Vijayawada: A high-level review was conducted at Secretariat on Thursday on security measures taken up in various regions across the State post Operation Sindoor, focusing on the protection of people, institutions, and VIPs.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, along with Intelligence Chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha and other senior officials, reviewed on the current situation and required actions.
As part of this, the DGP issued instructions for stringent security measures concerning Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He instructed officials of Intelligence and Security Wing to ensure even more robust security arrangements for the CM. He ordered full implementation of security protocols without any compromise.
District SPs were directed to pay special attention to rules and special arrangements to be followed when the Chief Minister enters public gatherings. Senior officials brought the security issues to the notice of CM Naidu.
The Chief Minister advised officials to implement necessary security measures in such a way that common people do not face inconvenience.