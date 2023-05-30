Vijayawada: Server shutdown halts registrations

Vijayawada/Rajamahendravaram : The servers in all registration offices across many parts of Andhra Pradesh had stopped working on Monday causing immense problems to those who had paid their challans and booked slots for registration of houses, plots and flats. It is being apprehended that this was one way of the government to mop up more funds as the registration charges are to go up from June 1.

People had to wait for the entire day in the hot sun with no basic facilities like even proper drinking water in the registrar’s offices. Many said the officials had completed all other formalities like thumb impression and documentation checks. After all these, there was no further response and they had to wait in the registrar’s office throughout the day. No one had any information as to why the server stopped working and when it would be restored.

In East Godavari district, there are 18 registration offices. Almost 100 to 150 registrations were stopped in every office. Land sellers, buyers, and document writers were waiting at the respective offices since morning as the registrations were not completed.

It is unofficially said that the market value will increase from 30 percent to 80 percent depending upon the areas.

“All the documents have been uploaded by adequately paying the stamp duties. Since the printer is not functioning, confirmation documents were not given to the registered persons, said document writer M Sharma.

Similar complaints came from Guntur district and a few other districts as well.



Document writers and buyers fear that if the online system does not work even on Tuesday, the registrations will not be completed at the old prices.

Chandrasekhar, a buyer from Anaparthi, expresses apprehension that by freezing the registrations for two days ahead of cost hike, the government intends to collect stamp duties at the new market value prices. “This is unethical and illegal”, he said.

A registration officer told Hans India that the new market value details may come from the government on Tuesday night. He said that it will take 12 hours to update them online.

As there is no official information from the government, they are unable to make any comment. This gives greater credence to the suspicion that the servers were deliberately shutdown.