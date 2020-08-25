Vijayawada: Sessions Court denies bail to three accused in Swarna Palace accident case

The accused in Swarna Palace fire accident Rajagopal, Sudarshan and Venkatesh have filed a petition in the Sessions Court seeking bail. The judge struck down the bail petition after hearing the arguments. South Zone ACP Suryachandra Rao will be interrogating the three accused of Ramesh Hospital in the sub-jail tomorrow.

It is learnt that Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Battina Srinivasan has announced that a reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given to those who have traced the whereabouts of Dr Ramesh Babu and Muthavarapu Srinivasa Babu, who was absconding after the fire at Swarna Palace Hotel. The state government has provided financial assistance to the families of those killed in the fire incident. Ministers Alla Nani, Kodali Nani and Vellampalli Srinivas on Tuesday handed over ex-gratia cheques worth Rs 50 lakh to the families of the deceased.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the arrest warrant along with the FIR filed against Dr Ramesh in the Swarna Palace fire accident case. Dr Ramesh's quash petition was heard in the High Court on Tuesday. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the High Court issued interim orders not to take further action against Dr Ramesh and the hospital chairman.