Vijayawada: SFI demands additional classrooms at TVR School

Vijayawada (NTR District): Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in front of T Venkateswara Rao Municipal Corporation School here on Friday demanding water supply to washrooms, construction of additional classrooms and release of Vidya Kanuka kits to all students.

Addressing the gathering, SFI NTR district unit president M Someswara Rao said that a motor should be arranged to supply water to washrooms in the school and more toilets should be constructed for students, particularly for girls.

He demanded that the government should stop merging of 3, 4, 5th classes with high schools. All zilla parishad schools across the districts were developed under Nadu-Nedu programme but the schools in city limits are not developed, he pointed out. Someswara Rao asked the officials concerned for the construction of additional classrooms and for appointment of more teachers keeping in view the demand for more seats in the city.

Though the schools were reopened two days ago, several problems remained unsolved much to the inconvenience of the students, he said. The Educational department officials and the municipal officials have been appraised of the problems, but they did not take any action, he criticised.

Central city SFI leaders Lakshma Reddy, Manmadha, district committee member Rizvan and others participated.