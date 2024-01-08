Vijayawada: Short stories compilation released

Vijayawada: Additional Transport Commissioner Dr SAV Prasad said that only good story writers have the power to make admonitions and deep sermons to the readers in a gentle and indirect way. On the literary dais named after Ketu Vishwanadha Reddy, Dr Prasad released the short story compilation of ‘Anaganagaa Karanam Kathalu’ written by journalist Karanam Kalyana Krishna on the tenth day of Vijayawada Book Festival here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that poets and writers are able to express their inner conflict in a way that appeals to everyone and they can focus on the important and sensitive aspects of society.

“In today’s fast-paced society, the need for story writers and stories is great, but it is unfortunate that the popularity is diminishing.”

Poet Muvva Srinivasa Rao, who presided over the meeting, said that in order to save the spirit of romance in stories and poetry from the magic of marketing, small story writers should be encouraged and their works should be supported. He appreciated the writer for shaping the world around him into a beautiful story world.

Journalist Nanduri Rajagopal felt that Kalyan Krishna’s stories reveal the unique aspects of middleclass life. He said that even though he wrote only a few stories, his maturity in expression and story writing is evident.

Doordarshan TV Presenter Puranam Vijayadurga said that the bias against women is evident in Kalyan’s stories.

Writer Karanam Kalyan Krishna and critic Sudha Murali, Ramaa Gayatri and others also spoke on the occasion.