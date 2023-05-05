Vijayawada: Six-year-old drowns in drain

Vijayawada : A six-year-old boy Abhilash who was playing near his home accidentally fell into the open drainage and was washed away. The incident took place at Gurunanak Colony here on Friday.

Due to incessant rains for the past few days, the drains flooded with water across the city. On getting information, Municipal authorities and Police rushed to the spot. Even though they conducted rescue operations for almost one hour, they couldn't find the boy's whereabouts.

Later, the boy was found at Bharathi Nagar and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, CPM leaders staged a protest at the government hospital demanding compensation for the deceased family. They said that the boy was dead due to the negligence of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities.