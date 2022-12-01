Vijayawada: SKPVV Hindu High School students excel in sports

Vijayawada (NTR District): SKPVV Hindu High School students have been selected for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) State sports meet, which will be held at Renigunta in Tirupati district from December 4 to 6. The school students participated in the recently conducted combined Krishna District School Games district team selections and tournaments and exhibited their talent. By this, dozens of players have been selected for the district teams to take part in the State tournament.

In a press release here on Thursday, School Headmaster K Srinivasa Rao said that the school players have been selected for under-14, 17 and 19 boys and girls teams. S Srinu, Shaik Abdul Salam, Ch Teja Manikantha, M Lakshmi Narayana and S Ashok Kumar were selected for under-19 wrestling district team and they will represent Krishna team in SGFI State meet, he added.

The HM informed that NJ Vijay Kumar, SK Althaf, B Pushpa, K Vara Lakshmi, and V Geetha Sri have been selected for district under-17 girls' handball team and would participate in State meet that will be held in Srikakulam from December 17.

Likewise, M Madhuri and T Jaswanth were selected for under-14 handball team, who will represent the district at State meet that will be held in Kadiri in Anantapur district from December 27 to 29, he said.

Kho-Kho players have been selected for the district team to take part in junior inter-district championship, which will be held in Atmakur from December 9 to 11. School players G Billa Hari Sai Babu and Ganta Monika have been selected for district team, the headmaster informed.