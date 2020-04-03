Vijayawada: Spandana call centre lauded for grievance redressal

Vijayawada: The Spandana Call Center with the number 1902 which has been integrated to resolve grievances of availability and movement of essential commodities has so far received 3,140 grievances and 2,934 have been resolved, according to T Vijaya Kumar Reddy, commissioner of I&PR and member of taskforce of Covid-19 Committee.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that the State Control Room has been functioning round the clock with eleven departments including Marketing, Civil Supplies, Police, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Transport, APSRTC, MA & UD, Panchayat Raj & Labour. The control rooms that have been established in all the districts, headed by the joint collectors, are functioning round the clock.

The issues related providing shelter and essential commodities to the migrants and persons in distress are being monitored in all the 13 districts and one officer has been appointed as the Nodal Officer in each district, he said.

The commissioner said that the supply of drinking water, sanitation, electricity supply, etc and others are being monitored continuously through the MA&UD, Panchayat Raj and Energy departments respectively.