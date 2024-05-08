3.03 lakh people used postal ballot facility so far: CEO

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said so far 3.03 lakh people utilised postal ballot facility out of total 4.30 lakh postal ballot applicants.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the CEO said that home voting and postal ballot process commenced on May 3 and 4 in some districts. He said that he personally inspected the postal ballot facilitation centre at Vizianagaram on May 5. The CEO said 3 lakh employees, 40,000 police personnel, 28,000 home voting category voters and 31,000 sector officers and others utilised the postal ballot and home voting facility. He said those employees who failed to utilise postal ballot for various reasons can utilise the opportunity in their respective facilitation centre through returning officer concerned on Wednesday too.

The CEO warned those employees who resort to irregularities in utilising postal ballot facility. He said that he received complaints that some employees receiving money to exercise postal ballot. Four persons were arrested in West Godavari district on charges of distributing money. One constable is seen distributing money using the employees’ voters list. Likewise, two persons were arrested in Visakhapatnam East constituency. The CEO said that the Election Commission noticed some people are using UPI to send and receive money and the district superintendents of police concerned were directed to enquire into such cases.

Th Chief Electoral Officer said that as several VIPs were visiting the state on Wednesday and the police and employees were busy with VIP visits, the Election Commission provided an opportunity to exercise their postal ballot facility on May 9.