Vijayawada: Special counters set up at Rythu Bazars to sell edible oil

Vijayawada: Special counters have been set up at Rythu Bazars to sell edible oil to consumers, informed Joint Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha. She presided over a meeting with the officials of marketing and civil supplies departments at her chambers here on Tuesday.

The J-C said that there are complaints from consumers that the edible oils were being sold at premium rates in the open market. The district administration had taken several precautions to prevent black marketing of the commodity. Special counters have been set up at 42 Rythu Bazars across the district to sell edible oils to the consumers. Two counters were set up at big Rythu Bazars. In addition, special counters were also set up at Gandhi Nagar and Vinayak temple on the Canal Road to sell edible oils with the cooperation of the wholesale oil merchants association. By Wednesday evening, six more counters would be opened, she said.

Referring to the prices, Joint Collector Madhavi Latha said that the price of Palm oil was fixed at Rs 144, sunflower oil at Rs 178 and ground nut oil at Rs 170. She appealed to the consumers to make use of this facility. The retail and wholesale edible oil dealers should also stick to the prices fixed by the government. District Supplies Officer KVSM Prasad and Marketing deputy director Divakar were also present.