Vijayawada: Special officer inspects Gudivada TIDCO layout

Vijayawada (NTR district) : In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Gudivada on May 19, Krishna district Special Officer and village/ward secretariat director Dr Lakshmisha inspected Gudivada TIDCO housing layout on Monday.

It may be noted here that the CM would visit Gudivada to formally hand over the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries on May 19. In view of this, the Special officer inspected the ongoing works at the concerned layouts.

Prior to that, Lakshmisha paid a sudden visit to 19th and 20th wards of Gudivada municipality and inspected the staff attendance on Monday. He enquired about the role of the staff on the implementation of the government welfare schemes. As part of the visit, he inspected the notice board and beneficiaries’ list which were shown on the board. He expressed his happiness over the maintenance of the beneficiaries’ list properly. Lakshmisha gave suggestions to the sachivalayam staff. Gudivada Municipality Assistant Engineer TV Ranga Rao, Housing head Ramoji Naik, AE Subba Rao and others accompanied the Special Officer.