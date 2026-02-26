Muslim body seeks probe, compensation over recent incidents

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum has raised an alarm over rising communal activities in Telangana and urged the state government to act firmly against divisive elements.

The forum highlighted recent incidents and called for strict action against those responsible, stressing the need to prevent further tensions across the state. They called for an independent probe, compensation for victims, the release of innocent persons, and immediate steps to safeguard religious harmony, urging the government to act decisively during the ongoing budget session.

According to the forum, recent incidents show a pattern of targeting mosques, dargahs, and Muslim businesses. The leaders stated that the transfer of the Dargah Shareef in Vemulawada led to demolition activity that created significant tension.

They described the action in Rajanna Sircilla district as unacceptable and warned that failure to act could set a dangerous precedent. Therefore, they asked the government to restore confidence among minorities through concrete steps.