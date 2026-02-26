SCR GM unveils door-to-door rail parcel marketplace

Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava declared that a newly launched application brings the parcel office directly to the pockets of customers. Unveiled in Secunderabad on Wednesday, the next-generation Rail Parcel App is the first of its kind for Indian Railways.

Srivastava noted that this digital transformation eliminates the traditional hurdles of filling out tedious forms and waiting in long queues. In this modern age, parcel booking should be as effortless as booking a taxi, and this app makes that a reality, he explained.

What sets this platform apart from conventional railway logistics is its focus on end-to-end convenience. It functions as a comprehensive digital marketplace offering seamless door-to-door service. Customers can track their packages in real time across transit stages and receive automated push notifications.

For those seeking value, the application ensures transparent selection of logistics service providers by displaying competitive charges in Rs, varied service options, and user ratings. This empowers users to make informed, pocket-friendly decisions. Furthermore, the app supports secure digital payments through online banking, debit cards, credit cards, and UPI.

During the initial pilot phase, these services are available across seven major locations, comprising Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Alongside this digital leap, South Central Railway signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. Rajeev Tripati was present as IIM Bangalore will conduct a structured study on the freight logistics market. Srivastava stated that this partnership will outline a strategic roadmap to unlock freight growth. This initiative aims to assist the railways in achieving their ambitious target of 3000 Million Tonnes of freight loading by the year 2030a.