HC extends interim shield for KCR, officials in Kaleshwaram case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Ghouse Meera Mohiuddin on Wednesday extended interim protection to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, retired IAS officer SK Joshi and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal until February 27. The order restrains the Telangana government from taking any adverse action against them based on the findings of the PC Ghose Commission report.

The interim relief, initially granted on September 2, 2025, prohibits action against KCR and Harish Rao pending final adjudication of their writ petitions. This protection was later extended to SK Joshi and Smita Sabharwal.

The petitions challenge Government Order Ms. No. 6 dated March 14, 2024, which constituted the Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice PC Ghose to probe alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, particularly the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

During Wednesday's hearing, senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, representing Harish Rao, argued that the Commission lacks authority under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, to conclude that the petitioners engaged in large-scale misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds.

He contended that the Commission failed to issue notices to the petitioners under Sections 8B and 8C before releasing its findings, including a PowerPoint summary on August 4, 2025, which damaged their reputation.

Sundaram further asserted that constituting a judicial inquiry exceeds constitutional limits and urged the court to quash the government order. He highlighted that the report was shared with media before tabling in the state Legislative Assembly, evidencing bias.senior counsel Dama Sheshadri Naidu, representing KCR; J Ramchander Rao, for Smita Sabharwal; and counsel for SK Joshi are yet to present arguments in this batch of four writ petitions.

The Commission report, dated July 31, 2025, recommends stringent action against the petitioners for serious irregularities, negligence in design, and construction of the barrages.

The Bench adjourned the matter to February 27, 2026, extending the interim order barring any action based on the report until then.