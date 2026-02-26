RR dist sees smooth conduct of Inter exams

Rangareddy: The Intermediate annual exams that begin from Wednesday in the Rangareddy district saw no single incident of malpractice on day one as over 80,000 students pursuing first year exam turned-out to write the paper.

“A total number of 85,690 students appeared to write the exam on day one out of 87,795 students enrolled in the district this time, according to officials. A total 83,845 students from general category and 3,950 students from vocational courses were enrolled this time in the district. However, 2,105 students were found absent today that include 1,836 students of general category and 269 students from vocational courses. Earlier, District Collector C Narayan Reddy, IAS, warned the officials against any slightest lapse on their part in making arrangements.

While elaborating about the ongoing annual Intermediate examinations, the Collector said, “A total number of 1,54,472 students pursuing both first and second year in the district are appearing for the examinations.”

“To facilitate the students, a total number of 200 centres were established in the district where over 85 students from first year and another 70,171 students from second year will write their exams.

The Collector asked officials to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in every centre to prevent mass copying during the week-long examinations.

“The officials should put a proper mechanism in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the Intermediate examinations, which will continue until March 18,” said the Collector while speaking to officials from the Education, Revenue, Electricity and Police departments during a teleconference.

To ensure more transparency, he said, monitoring cells have been formed at RDO offices concerned to carry out monitoring of arrangements. “Medical teams should make the first aid kits, ORS packets and all other required medicines available at the exam centres,”

Meanwhile, the police have tightened the security at all the examination centres under the Future City Commissionate and Cyberabad Commissionate.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of the exams in a conducive atmosphere, prohibitory orders were imposed at all the examination centres under the Future City Police Commissionerate following the instructions issued by the Police Commissioner G SudheerBabu.

“Prohibitory orders against assembling of four or more persons within a radius of 200 metres around the examination centres were already enforced and any violations of such orders will attract punishment under section 163 BNSS formerly section 144 Cr.PC,” said the official.